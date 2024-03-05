Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IEMG traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 571,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,928,227. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

