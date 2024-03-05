Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222,386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Armstrong World Industries worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

