Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.33 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 691,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

