Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 28,311 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of GMS worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,097,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of GMS opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

