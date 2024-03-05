Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

