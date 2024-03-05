Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $488,000 Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 1,283,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,235. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.