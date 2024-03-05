Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $232,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.49. The company had a trading volume of 289,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

