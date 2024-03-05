Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,671 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,602,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 824,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,161,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 763,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of ONL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 501,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,870. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

About Orion Office REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

