Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Talos Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 749,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $229,999,992.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

