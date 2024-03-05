Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $323,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FirstEnergy by 122.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,445 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,595. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.