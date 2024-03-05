Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.34 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

Shares of MDGL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.45. The stock had a trading volume of 243,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -17.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at $389,262,360.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

