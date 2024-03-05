Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $132,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

VNDA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 566,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,937. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $241.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNDA. StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

