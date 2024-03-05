Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.77 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

MPC traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.74. 1,535,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

