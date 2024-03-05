Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,658 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

