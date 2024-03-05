Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 16,000 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

POST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 129,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,680. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

