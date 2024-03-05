Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,810 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 194.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SLM by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Wedbush increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

SLM Stock Up 0.3 %

SLM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

