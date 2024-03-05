Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ON by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ONON traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 4,259,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.