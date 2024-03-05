Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,200 Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Zevra Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 257,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,251. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.82. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZVRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

