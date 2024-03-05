Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.70.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE LB opened at C$27.63 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.