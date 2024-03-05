Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 287.2% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $413.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $417.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

