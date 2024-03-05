Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 877,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85,224 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,126 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 156,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.54. The stock had a trading volume of 273,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,912. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.34. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.