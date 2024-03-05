Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,650,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $405,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 406,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

