Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $264.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,652. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $270.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.