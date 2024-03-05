Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 42,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $867.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $86.54.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.