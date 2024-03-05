Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.12. 1,373,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,908. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.72.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

