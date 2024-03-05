Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.28. 934,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

