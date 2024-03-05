LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $267,135,000 after acquiring an additional 595,628 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $240,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $4,237,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.46. 645,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.02. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

