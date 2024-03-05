Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $1,130.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $885.00 to $1,130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $973.50. 256,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $842.25 and a 200-day moving average of $730.35. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $993.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

