Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 401 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,279.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 1,685,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

