Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $232.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,218. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $236.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

