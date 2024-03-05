Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 11,634 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

VZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 10,315,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,701,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

