Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $8,846,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO remained flat at $24.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

