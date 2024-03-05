Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $124.14. 3,752,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $557.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

