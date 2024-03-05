Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525,633. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.