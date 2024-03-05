Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. 11,461,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,133,018. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,191,390. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

