Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 1,940,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,899. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

