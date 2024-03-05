Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. 3,585,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

