Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 96,448,684 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

