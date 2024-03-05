Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,980. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

