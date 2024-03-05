Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $213.37.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

