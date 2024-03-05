Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.98

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.98 and last traded at $182.98, with a volume of 142590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,287.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,341. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 485.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 282,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Further Reading

