Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.10

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 494688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
