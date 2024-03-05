KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 263,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. 112,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,326. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

