KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Elevatus Welath Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 4,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,565,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 2.9 %

Oracle stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.70. 4,597,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,708. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

