KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 6,134,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,466,553. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

