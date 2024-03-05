KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 19,464 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 998,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,548. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

