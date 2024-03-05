KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.63. 4,607,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,603. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

