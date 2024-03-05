KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 48.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

