KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,502,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. 1,036,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.