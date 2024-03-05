KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance
EQRR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.